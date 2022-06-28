News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth prepares to welcome South West in Bloom judges

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:28 PM June 28, 2022
Exmouth in Bloom's new troughs and planters in the town centre 

Exmouth in Bloom's new troughs and planters in the town centre - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Exmouth in Bloom will be putting the final touches to their floral displays as they prepare for the visit of the South West in Bloom judges next week. 

The panel will be coming on Wednesday, July 6, and will be looking at the town as a whole, its natural environment and community – not just its parks and planters. 

On the day, Exmouth in Bloom will have an army of litter pickers and Plastic Free Exmouth volunteers keeping the town centre and seafront tidy, and is asking residents to do their bit by helping to show Exmouth in its best light. 

Last year Exmouth won its 19th consecutive South West in Bloom Gold award, as well as 11 It’s Your Neighbourhood awards. 

Exmouth in Bloom launch their 2023 calendar at World of Country Life

Exmouth in Bloom launch their 2023 calendar at World of Country Life - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Meanwhile, Exmouth in Bloom’s 2023 calendar is now available from Best Books, Birds and Bees, Celebrations, Kings Garden and Leisure, Porky Down and World of Country Life, priced at £5. Only 300 are printed each year and they sell out quickly. Printing of the calendar is sponsored by 38 local businesses and all proceeds support Exmouth in Bloom’s work. 

The front of the 2023 Exmouth in Bloom calendar

The front of the 2023 Exmouth in Bloom calendar - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom


Exmouth News

Don't Miss

The Parade Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8244. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Council

Exmouth MAY be getting a Papa Johns pizza shop

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth's famous pasty maker Raymond Moore

Tributes made to Exmouth’s ‘immensely hard working’ pasty maker Raymond

Dan Wilkins

person
The Exmouth Sea cadets leader who was arrested is from Exeter

Sea Cadets instructor arrested after claims he sent pictures to 'child'

Paul Jones

person
'Vanlifers' have been using a deregulated car park in Exmouth

District council powerless to control parking in de-regulated car park

Dan Wilkins

person