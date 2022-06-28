Exmouth prepares to welcome South West in Bloom judges

Exmouth in Bloom's new troughs and planters in the town centre - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Exmouth in Bloom will be putting the final touches to their floral displays as they prepare for the visit of the South West in Bloom judges next week.

The panel will be coming on Wednesday, July 6, and will be looking at the town as a whole, its natural environment and community – not just its parks and planters.

On the day, Exmouth in Bloom will have an army of litter pickers and Plastic Free Exmouth volunteers keeping the town centre and seafront tidy, and is asking residents to do their bit by helping to show Exmouth in its best light.

Last year Exmouth won its 19th consecutive South West in Bloom Gold award, as well as 11 It’s Your Neighbourhood awards.

Exmouth in Bloom launch their 2023 calendar at World of Country Life - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Meanwhile, Exmouth in Bloom’s 2023 calendar is now available from Best Books, Birds and Bees, Celebrations, Kings Garden and Leisure, Porky Down and World of Country Life, priced at £5. Only 300 are printed each year and they sell out quickly. Printing of the calendar is sponsored by 38 local businesses and all proceeds support Exmouth in Bloom’s work.

The front of the 2023 Exmouth in Bloom calendar - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom



