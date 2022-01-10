Exmouth In Bloom 'beyond cross' after vehicle damages their planters
- Credit: Exmouth In Bloom
Two flower-filled planters belonging to Exmouth In Bloom have been badly damaged by what is thought to have been an out-of-control car.
Exmouth In Bloom said a collision between a vehicle and the three-tiered planters near the Dino paddocks in the Strand was reported by the police to Devon Highways at 4am on Sunday, January 9.
A spokesperson said the group are ‘beyond cross’ and that the newly-purchased planters will cost more than £1,000 to replace.
They said: “One of the base containers is not only misshapen through impact, but is punctured so that its water reservoir is not useable.
“The metal pole holding the two tiers of the other planter has been ripped out of its bolted moorings as well as being damaged beyond repair.
“We have lost almost all the plants and much of the compost from the planters.
“The culprit must have been travelling at speed down Rolle Street, failed to take the corner, mounted the pavement and careered into the two planters, which were about 10 metres apart, and the Strand ‘No Entry’ sign.”
Most Read
- 1 Devon woman shocks TV hosts after naming son LUCIFER
- 2 Local history: the earliest known settlements in Exmouth
- 3 Town poised for a big push in the New Year
- 4 Property of the Week: Thorn Cottage, Stockland
- 5 Car crashes into seawall on Exmouth seafront
- 6 Exmouth Harriers – Review of 2021 Running: Part Two
- 7 East Devon residents set to pay more council tax next financial year
- 8 'Going vegan helped me lose 7st in weight,' says Exmouth woman
- 9 Exmouth In Bloom 'beyond cross' after vehicle damages their planters
- 10 Proposals by East Devon Council for car park price hike
They added that a piece of headlamp glass was found in one of the planters.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police quoting reference 1260/090122.