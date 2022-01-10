Exmouth In Bloom 'beyond cross' after vehicle damages their planters

The damaged planters in the Strand, thought to have been hit by a car - Credit: Exmouth In Bloom

Two flower-filled planters belonging to Exmouth In Bloom have been badly damaged by what is thought to have been an out-of-control car.

Exmouth In Bloom said a collision between a vehicle and the three-tiered planters near the Dino paddocks in the Strand was reported by the police to Devon Highways at 4am on Sunday, January 9.

A spokesperson said the group are ‘beyond cross’ and that the newly-purchased planters will cost more than £1,000 to replace.

The badly dented base of one of the planters - Credit: Exmouth In Bloom

They said: “One of the base containers is not only misshapen through impact, but is punctured so that its water reservoir is not useable.

“The metal pole holding the two tiers of the other planter has been ripped out of its bolted moorings as well as being damaged beyond repair.

“We have lost almost all the plants and much of the compost from the planters.

“The culprit must have been travelling at speed down Rolle Street, failed to take the corner, mounted the pavement and careered into the two planters, which were about 10 metres apart, and the Strand ‘No Entry’ sign.”

They added that a piece of headlamp glass was found in one of the planters.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police quoting reference 1260/090122.

The metal pole of one of the planters, ripped out of its moorings - Credit: Exmouth In Bloom



