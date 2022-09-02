Children paint new mural for Exmouth Train Station

Exmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard and children painting a mural which will feature at Exmouth Train station. - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom.

Youngsters created a new mural near Exmouth Train Station as part of a picnic and paint event.

On Sunday, August 21. The Exmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard and Town Crier Roger Bourgein even came to support the event and dabbled in a spot of painting at Exmouth in Bloom's Over the Garden Fence event

More than 40 children and their parents came along during the afternoon, to paint the wooden cut-outs of sunflowers, critters and insects, which will eventually become part of a mural near Exmouth Station.

A spokesman for the event said: “Many thanks to Leanne at Tesco for the children’s drinks and snacks. Ben at Build Base donated the paint and Gillie for the Exmouth Art Group supplies.

“Exmouth in Bloom’s volunteer helpers Liz, Sophie, Bill, Barbara, Val and Marion were on hand to dispense paint and brushes. They deserved a medal. They also agreed it made a change to have hands covered in paint instead of soil.”