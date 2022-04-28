Bumper crop of entries expected for gardening competition

Members of Exmouth in Bloom and Mayor Steve Gazzard with Kings Garden and Leisure staff at the competition launch - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Entries are being invited for the Exmouth in Bloom Local Gardening competition, to be judged during the second half of July.

There are nine categories including front gardens, residential homes, business premises and sites cultivated as wildlife habitats.

This year, all gardens must be viewable from the pavement.

Because of the increased interest in gardening during the Covid pandemic, Exmouth in Bloom is expecting a ‘bumper crop’ of entries this year.

The competition is sponsored by Kings Garden and Leisure, which hosted a launch event earlier this month with Exmouth Mayor Steve Gazzard and past Mayor Brian Cole.

Entry forms are available from the garden centre, Birds and Bees, the tourist information centre, library and Porky Down Butchers, and can also be downloaded from the Resources section of the Exmouth in Bloom website

All entrants will be invited to a presentation evening on October 20 at Sun Lodge when certificates and prizes will be awarded.