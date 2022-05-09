News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
'Friends' scheme flourishes for Exmouth in Bloom

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:00 PM May 9, 2022
Exmouth in Bloom chair Gerry Bassett signs up Carol Tummon as a new ‘ Friend of Exmouth in Bloom’.   

Exmouth in Bloom’s 2022 ‘Friends’ scheme was launched at Littlemead Church’s Repair Café stall last week, and signed up three new supporters on the spot. 

The scheme has been running since 2011, when it was started to raise extra funds to help pay for plants and watering services. 

'Friends' pay £5 for a year’s individual membership, or £10 for a group or business. Members receive three newsletters a year updating them on Exmouth in Bloom’s latest activities and the projects funded by their subscriptions. 

The latest of these is the replacement of some tiered planters for the Station Welcome Area. 

Marion Drew from Exmouth in Bloom said: “All proceeds from Exmouth in Bloom fundraising stalls and donations  are used with the aim of making Exmouth an attractive place to live in, providing mental wellbeing  and joy to all who live, work or visit here.” 

Application forms are available from  Exmouth Tourist Information Centre, Kings Garden and Leisure, Birds and Bees, Exmouth Library, and Porky Down, or can be downloaded from the website www.exmouthinbloom.org.uk  

