Exmouth in Bloom launches fundraising campaign for 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:27 10 April 2019

Exmouth in Bloom held a coffee morning at Roswell Court to mark the launch of their 2019 friends' campaign. Picture: Marion Drew

Exmouth in Bloom held a coffee morning at Roswell Court to mark the launch of their 2019 friends' campaign. Picture: Marion Drew

The Exmouth in Bloom friends campaign, which has raked in thousands of pounds for the charity in the past, has been launched for 2019

A fundraising campaign to help volunteers keep Exmouth looking its best has been launched.

Exmouth in Bloom Friends campaign for 2019 begun with a coffee morning held at Roswell Court retirement community, in Douglas Avenue.

Since 2011, the friends of Exmouth in Bloom have raised more than £13,500 and last year 251 members joined.

The coffee morning was attended by more than 20 residents from Roswell Court as well as Exmouth in Bloom’s own volunteers.

Chairman Gerry Bassett gave a short speech about the importance of the friends’ fundraising scheme and thanked Roswell Court for their hospitality.

Friends’ membership is £5.00 a year for a personal membership or £10.00 a year for a group or organisation.

Anyone interested in helping to fundraise for Exmouth in Bloom should get an application form from the council offices at the town hall.

For more information, click here

