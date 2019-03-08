Advanced search

Exmouth in Bloom plea to join fundraising friends group

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 May 2019

Exmouth in Bloom held a coffee morning at Roswell Court to mark the launch of their 2019 friends' campaign. Picture: Marion Drew

Exmouth in Bloom held a coffee morning at Roswell Court to mark the launch of their 2019 friends' campaign. Picture: Marion Drew

A plea has been made to people in Exmouth to join Friends of Exmouth in Bloom

A plea has been made for people to join a group which raises funds towards the upkeep of Exmouth's award-winning flower beds.

The Exmouth in Bloom group launched its 2019 friends group campaign last month and is urging people to join up and help them with their fundraising.

Friends of Exmouth in Bloom was originally launched eight years ago and since then has raised more than £13,500 for the volunteers who keep the town looking its best.

This year's appeal was officially launched at a special coffee morning at Roswell Court where more than 20 attended.

Chairman Gerry Bassett gave a shorts speech about the importance of the friends group to the activities of Exmouth in Bloom.

Anyone interested in joining the group can pick up an application form from the council offices at the town hall or at Exmouth Library.

Alternatively, the forms are available by going to exmouthinbloom.org.uk

