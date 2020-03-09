Town centre set to be brightened up ahead of Exmouth in Bloom double gold bid

Seaweed and fish themed structures are set to be installed on an Exmouth roundabout. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom Archant

Maritime-themed statuettes on a prominent roundabout are just the start of Exmouth in Bloom's bid to brighten up the town centre ahead of regional and national judging.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The town's volunteer-run group, which keeps Exmouth looking its best, will be installing the seaweed and fish structures on The Parade roundabout next month in a bid for double gold glory this year.

Not only are Exmouth in Bloom hoping to retain their gold award In the South West championships, they are also entered into the 'large towns' category of the national competition.

As well as the statuettes, Exmouth in Bloom are in the process of installing new planters at the Rolle Street end of the The Strand as well as flags which will show what the town has to offer.

Chairman Gerry Bassett said: "The structures will improve that area - it's all going to brighten up The Strand."

She also said that the bid to brighten Exmouth's town centre up will need more volunteers and they welcomed any donations.

Mrs Bassett said: "We really could do with some more volunteers.

"As a volunteer, you can do as little or as much as you like and it's not all horticultural - it could be running one of stalls or fundraising for us."

She also said people who want to donate can join the Friends of Exmouth in Bloom, where they pledge a minimum £5 donation per year.

The steel structures which feature seaweed with fish swimming through them are set to be installed in mid-May.

The planters, which were boosted by a £600 grant from the town's county councillors, are also set to be installed soon.

Mrs Bassett thanked county councillors Jeff Trail, Richard Scott and Christine Channon for their donations.

The flags, which will have reversible motifs on them showing off what the town offers, could be installed at a later date. Exmouth in Bloom welcomes any businesses who would like to sponsor a flag.

Judges are expected to arrive ahead of the South West and Britain in Bloom awards in July and August.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Exmouth in Bloom or becoming a 'friend' of the volunteer group should go to their website