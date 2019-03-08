Exmouth in Bloom emploring town to 'have a heart' for bio-diversity

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom were joined by representatives from Exmouth Men's Shed and East Devno District Council Street Scene as well as mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Dan Wilkins Archant

Exmouth in Bloom has joined a national 'blue heart' campaign to boost bio-diversity

Exmouth in Bloom is teaming up with the district council to join a national campaign to 're-wild' Britain.

In partnership with East Devon District Council's Street Scene team, the volunteer group have planted wooden blue hearts in areas earmarked for bio-diversity.

The wooden hearts have each been made from recycled wood by members of Exmouth's Men's Shed and are symbolic of the national 'Blue Hearts' campaign started by BBC film maker Fergus Beely.

The aim is to encourage wildlife to return to areas previously thought to be neglected like the wild flower bank in Marine Way, Exmouth.

A spokesman for Exmouth in Bloom said: "It's time to make the change and bring back bio-diversity."

New town mayor councillor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein were on hand for the ceremonial planting on the first blue heart in the Marine Way wildflower bank.

For more information on the campaign go to bluecampaignhub.com