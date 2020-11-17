‘Inspiring’ Exmouth in Bloom recognised for work during 2020 as 2021 calendar is launched

Exmouth in Bloom's 2021 calendar has been launched. Picture: Marion Drew Archant

Volunteers who tirelessly keep Exmouth looking its best, even during a pandemic, have been recognised.

Exmouth in Bloom has been given a certificate from the Royal Horticultural Society acknowledging the work its volunteers have been doing in 2020.

The award comes following a number of ‘in your neighbourhood’ projects, including a scheme which saw disused swan boats converted into flower beds.

Marion Drew, vice chairman of Exmouth in Bloom, said: “We are proud to share this letter and certificate from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), acknowledging the work that Bloom volunteers have been doing this year.

“Very well done to all the Neighbourhood groups and individuals.

“Exmouth in Bloom will be celebrating with a formal presentation to all those acknowledged here, after lockdown restrictions are lifted.”

This award comes as Exmouth in Bloom launches its 2020 calendar.

The Exmouth Train Station concourse was the location chosen for the launch as it features the group’s three-tiered planters which are shown on the front of the calendar.

Exmouth Mayor, Councillor Steve Gazzard, his consort Diane Love and the Town Crier, Roger Bourgein, came to help launch the event, along with 14 Bloom volunteers.

Councillor Gazzard spoke about how much the work of Exmouth in Bloom is appreciated by residents and visitors and what a difference it makes to the well-being of everyone, to see all the floral displays.

Councillor Gazzard also presented volunteer Jenny Willmott with a gift to thank her and mark her retirement after many years of service on the Exmouth in Bloom Committee.

Marion added: “Jenny is a truly remarkable lady who will be 86 next birthday.

“She swims in the sea every day and is always one of the first to arrive at Exmouth in Bloom work parties.”

Exmouth in Bloom 2021 Calendars, which are a major fundraiser for the group, are still available at Celebrations and Best Books in the Parade, Exmouth with Covid compliant pick-up and at Porky Down Butchers in the Magnolia Centre.

They can also be ordered online at http://www.exmouthinbloom.org.uk/ and by phone for local contactless collection.