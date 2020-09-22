Gallery

Exmouth in Bloom maintain ‘Town of Flowers’ reputation

Exmouth in Bloom keep the town vibrant during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom Picture: Exmouth in Bloom

Exmouth in Bloom has overcome the problems and restrictions presented by Covid- 19 to produce their best ever displays

Although displays were not judged by Britain in Bloom, (South West and National competition this year), they are awarding themselves a gold medal for the wonderful work that the ‘Blue Team’ volunteers have done to bring some normality to our lives here in Exmouth and to re-confirm Exmouth’s reputation as the Town of Flowers once more.

This year’s special tributes have been to the NHS, VE and VJ day and to the centenary of the Devon WI.

Thanks to Build Base and Wild East Devon, some new projects have been completed.

Fundraising has continued on a reduced scale with outside table-top sales, which have brought the community together.

Looking ahead, Exmouth in Bloom will continue to keep Exmouth vibrant and a town for all to enjoy, especially during these tough times.

Website: emouthinbloom.org.uk Facebook: Exmouth in Bloom

