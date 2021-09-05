Published: 10:00 AM September 5, 2021

Howdens Joinery in Exmouth held its annual trade day on August 19, with local builders helping to raise money for Amica Care Trust.

The store offered a free hog roast, welcomed donations and encouraged people to join the festivities.

Amica Care Trust, that owns and runs Exmouth House Care Home on Long Causeway, sent a team of residents and staff members to join in with the planned activities. The team organised a raffle, sold crafts items and just enjoyed meeting and talking to businesses from the local community.

More than 100 builders attended the event and over £300 was raised for Amica Care Trust.

The trust owns and operates five nursing and social care homes. The homes are situated in Bromsgrove in Worcestershire, Crewkerne in Somerset, Dorchester in Dorset and Exmouth.

The trust is also the freeholder of 183 independent living apartments and cottages, which are co-located with three of the trust's homes in Exmouth, Bromsgrove and Dorchester, and an older persons' independent living complex in Taunton.

The trust says: "Our primary charitable objective is to promote the relief of people in the UK who are disadvantaged by physical, mental and other handicaps and are in need.

"We achieve this though caring for older people, both in our care homes and independent living accommodation. We provide nursing, dementia and residential care as well as companionship and also day care and respite care.

"Together we strive to provide exceptional care and support to people and their families. We help them to maintain independence, creating special moments and fulfilling lives."

The support office for the company is located in the village of Trull, three miles from the centre of Taunton. The trust is a registered charitable company and employs 350 staff.

The chair of the Trustees is John Whittaker. There are eight other trustees. They meet throughout the year at monthly intervals and visit the trust's homes regularly.