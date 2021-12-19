More than 100 Exmouth households have received some extra Christmas cheer thanks to Hope Church, which has given out more than £15,500 in Tesco gift cards.

The vouchers were distributed to 110 individuals and families with the help of five local schools and Exmouth Friends in Need.

The money for the vouchers came from church funds and donations from supporters.

Faith Reynolds, a member of Hope Church, said: “Christmas should be a special time, but for many struggling to make ends meet or alone in isolation it may feel quite bleak.

“Life may be returning back to some sort of normality following Covid-19 but the reality is that many are still feeling the effects of it in different ways.

“Thanks to the generosity of our church family, we’ve been able to offer a bit of a helping hand to 110 households, both families and individuals.

“We’re really grateful to the schools and Exmouth Friends in Need that helped us deliver the vouchers.”