Exmouth home cook takes menu to national final

Keen home cook Sue Stoneman, from Exmouth, will soon taking part in the final of a national cookery competition.

Sue Stoneman has reached the National Final of the Teflon Diamond Standard Awards and will be cooking her three-course dinner menu to win a fantastic foodie weekend for two in Dorset.

The prize includes a hands-on cookery day at Lesley Waters Cookery School and an overnight stay at The Eastbury Hotel.

Sue’s menu comprises of:

Starter - Mushroom Leek & Egg Pots.

Main - Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Puree, Braised Vegetables and a Cider Sauce.

Dessert - Mini Black Forest Gateau with sloe gin poached fruit.

Teflon’s competition is aimed at aspiring student chefs and keen home cooks across the UK, the final will be held at the Waitrose Cookery School, Finchley Road, London on Wednesday, January 23.

The shortlisted finalists have been handpicked based on their submissions of a baking recipe for the Keen Young Cooks (12-16 years), a signature classic with a twist for the Aspiring Student Chefs (16-19 years) and a three-course dinner party menu for the Keen Home Cooks (aged 17+).

Head judge and celebrity chef, Lesley Waters who has championed the competition since it began in 2012, will be leading the panel of esteemed chefs to select this year’s winners, she said: “I shall be looking for the right attitude and passion for their subject. Originality and basic skills are essential along with determination and flare.”

The Keen Home Cook winner will win a hands-on cookery course of their choice at the Lesley Waters Cookery School and an overnight stay with dinner at the luxurious Eastbury Hotel in Sherborne in Dorset.

The Aspiring Student Chef and Keen Young Cook winners will receive a life changing opportunity to take advantage of a sponsored three year Specialised Chefs Scholarship at Bournemouth and Poole College.

For students, this is potentially a life changing opportunity to receive a three-year Specialised Chefs Scholarship, training to become a fully qualified chef.

The scholarship is divided into two categories; work based training with a chef member of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts at one of the finest hotels or restaurants in the UK and full time block release tuition at Bournemouth and Poole College.