Published: 9:00 AM September 28, 2021

Kay Atkinson and Janine Cunningham have recently stepped down from running Exmouth Holy Trinity Church’s 0 to 5 Parent and Toddler Group after a marathon 27 years.

Kay and Janine helped set up the group in 1994 and have developed and nurtured it ever since. The group was formed to help give local parents a place to meet other parents and to provide a safe and nurturing space for pre-school children to enjoy play.

Kay’s vision, as leader of the group, has been to help children flourish in their growth and development, and to provide support and guidance for parents, grandparents, and carers attending the group.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the group continued to run online as well as hosting outside walks and events when permitted. Kay has now decided to pass on the baton to spend more time with her family, especially her new grandson, Oliver. Janine also feels the time is right to step down after so many happy years.

Holy Trinity Church and all the many parents and children who have attended the group over the years expressed a big thank-you to Kay and Janine for their love, their dedication, and commitment.

Rector of Holy Trinity, Rev’d Steve Jones, said: “Kay and Janine have worked very hard over the years to make 0-5’s a place of love, encouragement, and nurture for so many local families.”

Holly Parsons will now be taking over the reins of leadership for the group, assisted by Emma Singleton.

The group meets every Tuesday morning during term time in Holy Trinity Church Hall. Information about the group can be found on Facebook by searching for Holy Trinity 0-5’s or by calling the church office on 01395 263681.

