Exmouth's Active Travel Day promotes sustainable transport

Exmouth’s Active Travel Day – held for the first time on Saturday, April 30 – could become an annual fixture in the town’s calendar.

The event on the Strand was organised by Active Travel Exmouth, Transition Exmouth and the town council, with the support of several other organisations, to promote walking, cycling and using public transport instead of driving.

It was also the official launch of Transition Exmouth’s ExeCargo bike hire scheme, with a chance for people to have a ride on the e-bikes and find out how they might be able to use them for family transport and/or work purposes.

Jan Gannaway of Active Travel Exmouth said: “The town was not as busy as expected, possibly because of the Bank Holiday, but a steady stream of people walked through and many stopped to talk to stallholders.

“Local bike shops put on a very good display of bikes and e-bikes which are available to buy or hire, and Newton Electrics attracted attention from those who are interested in getting their ordinary bikes converted into e-bikes.

Bikes on display at Active Travel Day - Credit: Contributed

“There were smiles all round from people having fun trying out the electric bikes -and the new ExeCargo electric cargo bikes, which can carry children, dogs or cargo, are now available to hire from Exmouth Cycles.

“Ride-On from Exeter were kept busy through the day providing bike checks and demonstrating simple maintenance skills.

“Discussions round the stalls included calls for more cycle parking and safe cycling paths in Exmouth and possible improvements to the seafront and the East Devon Way. A huge map of paths in Exmouth - taken from www.gettingaroundexmouth.org - showed where it is possible to take short cuts on foot or bike and to get around the town without always having to use a car.”

The map showing shortcuts around Exmouth for walkers and cyclists - Credit: Contributed

First aid cover during the day was provided by Exmouth Beach Rescue.

The organisers felt the day had been a success and will now talk to the town council about whether Active Travel Day should become an annual event.

Stagecoach, GWR, Walking for Health and Bikeability were all invited to have stalls but did not attend; they will be invited to take part in future Active Travel Days.