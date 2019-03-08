Hit and run driver found dead days before court date

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:56 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 26 July 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A driver who left a young boy seriously injured in a hit and run accident has been found dead a few days before he was due to be sentenced.

David Williams died at his home in Exmouth last weekend and his death is now being investigated by the coroner.

He had been due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Friday (July 26) to be sentenced for the serious offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, which has a maximum penalty of five years prison.

His case had been adjourned for a psychiatric report because he has a history of mental illness and had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act shortly after the accident last September.

Bathsheba Cassel, prosecuting, said: "There is an initial report from the coroner which confirms his death."

Judge Peter Johnson offered his condolences to Mr Williams's family and friends and ruled that the indictment should have no further effect.

Mr Williams was driving his Peugeot car in Sidford Road, Sidmouth, when he knocked down a 10-year-old boy who suffered serious leg injuries in the accident.

He did not stop at the scene but was later traced by the police.

Mr Williams, aged 51, of Wordsworth Close, Exmouth, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop when he appeared at court in June.

