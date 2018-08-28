Advanced search

Exmouth’s original waterfront and Rolle Road fire detailed in new fundraising history book

PUBLISHED: 13:52 17 December 2018

Ian Dowell has written another book detailing the history of Exmouth. Picture: Ian Dowell

Ian Dowell has written another book detailing the history of Exmouth. Picture: Ian Dowell

Archant

A former Journal reporter has written another book on old Exmouth to raise funds for Hospiscare.

Memories of Old Exmouth is now in the shops and follows Ian’s five previous books on the town’s history, which have raised £20,000 for Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare..

The new book features Exmouth’s original waterfront, the smugglers, the carthorse parade, the town’s private bank, a tragic Rolle Road fire, Redgate House wild bird sanctuary and the pier and beach entertainers, including the man who wrote the wartime marching song ‘Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag’.

There is also a bands section revolving around the 1960s and 1970s featuring the Midnight Blues, Royals, Graduates, Storeyville Jazzmen, Serendipity, Whirlwinds, Shotgun, Laughing Gravy, Fourbeats, Melotones and Exmouth Jazzmen.

The book is priced £4.95 and retailers sell it without profit in the Hospiscare cause.

Ian said he was grateful to the people of Exmouth for supporting his publications, adding: “Without their enthusiastic backing, my work would have been in vain.”

