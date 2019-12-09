Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth is set to receive a town centre funding boost, the government has confirmed.

The Secretary of State for housing, communities and local government Robert Jenrick has announced that the town will get funding to help secure up to £20 million.

Exmouth will receive up to £150,000 from local authorities via the government's Future High Streets Fund.

The fund can be used to improve transport and access into town centres, convert empty retail units into new homes and workplaces, and invest in infrastructure.

The money will allow local authorities to work on detailed project proposals that can be submitted for capital funding.

Mr Jenrick said: "I want Exmouth to benefit from that (the Future High Streets Fund) and be part of the next group of towns to receive up to £20m each."

Ian MacQueen, chairman of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce, said: "This is excellent news for Exmouth and demonstrates the important of backing business to create jobs and opportunities for everyone."