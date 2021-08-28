News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Neighbours' sunflower challenge is a tall order

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 2:30 PM August 28, 2021   
Ted and Hazel Draper

Ted and Hazel Draper with the winning sunflower and Darcy and supporting judges Sienna Hampson - Credit: Ted and Hazel Draper

A sunflower competition brought neighbours together at Inner Halsdon Avenue in Exmouth.

Residents were asked to grow sunflowers from seed and plant in their front gardens. The challenge was to see who could grow the tallest plant.

The judging took place on Sunday , August 11, with 14 gardens participating.  The tallest sunflower stood a proud 332cm high and was grown by Hazel and Ted Draper. 

Other awards were:-

·       Largest Flower Head – 15.6cms – Mary & Roger Lawrence

·       Greatest Number of Flower Heads – 17 heads – Phil & Kate Stevens

·       Tallest Sunflower Junior Award – 217cms - Finley Wright

·       Shortest Sunflower – 95cms – Audrey & Mike Smith

·       Most Sorrowful Sunflower – Jude Latter

Prizes were presented by the judging team Pam & Brian Hampson assisted by their grandchildren Darcy & Sienna Hampson

