GPs set for second 'take over' of Exmouth Park Run

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 June 2019

Staff from Rolle and Claremont Medical centres took part in Exmouth Park Run. Picture: Lucy Craven

Staff from two Exmouth medical practices are staging another take over of the town's park run to encourage others to get active.

Doctors, nurses and administrative staff lined up alongside more than 400 other runners at Exmouth Park Run earlier this month and are now gearing up to do the same on Saturday, June 1.

Medical centres across the country are teaming up with events.

GP and member of Exmouth Harriers Dr Lucy Craven has been liaising with park run organisers to stage a medical staff 'take over' to encourage patients to take part.

She said: "There is a UK-wide movement at the moment to scale up social prescribing activities.

"It helps that the staff had such a great time and that the feedback we got from runners and patients was fantastic.

"We would like to encourage everyone to come on down, whether you want to walk it with the tail walker or whether you run it, it is open and free to all."

