Exmouth GPs - 'get your free flu vaccination'

Imperial Practice. Picture: Google Archant

People in Exmouth are being urged to get a life-saving vaccination to stop them being affected by a highly-contagious virus.

GP practices in the town are offering free inoculation against flue which cannot be treated with antibiotics.

Some groups - including pregnant women, young children aged two to four, those over the age of 65, and carers and those with long term heart disease or breathing problems - are more susceptible.

Dr Mark Nicholson, a GP at Imperial Surgery, said: "The vaccination is our first line of defence against flu, which is unpleasant at best and a potential killer at worst.

"Flu can exacerbate existing medical conditions, lead to serious complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia, and be deadly for older and more vulnerable people.

"I recommend that people have the vaccine at their local GP practice before the virus starts to circulate in the community as it gets colder and winter approaches."