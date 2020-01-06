The doctor is out - Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery Archant

An Exmouth GP has retired following more than two decades of service to patients.

Members of the Haldon House Surgery patient participation group present Dr Kay with a new blood pressure monitor. Picture: Haldon House Surgery Members of the Haldon House Surgery patient participation group present Dr Kay with a new blood pressure monitor. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Staff, colleagues and patients wished Dr Simon Kay a happy and healthy retirement after he left Haldon House Surgery following more than 20 years as GP.

The surgery has announced that Dr Jonathan Hall will be working five sessions a week and Dr Alex Gillies will be at Haldon House for two sessions a week.

One of Dr Kay's last acts was to receive a new 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitor, on behalf of the surgery.

The machine, which was funded by a charity Christmas raffle draw, was presented to Dr Kay by David Bassett, chairman of the patient participation group (PPG) which organised the fundraiser.

A spokesman for Haldon House Surgery said: "A huge thank you to everyone who bought tickets, and to our PPG members who fundraised for new equipment for patients use as well as other facilities to improve the practice.

"We are very lucky to have such a fantastic patient group."