Advanced search

The doctor is out - Exmouth GP retires after more than 20 years

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 January 2020

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Dr Simon Kay, who retired after more than 20 years as a GP. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Archant

An Exmouth GP has retired following more than two decades of service to patients.

Members of the Haldon House Surgery patient participation group present Dr Kay with a new blood pressure monitor. Picture: Haldon House SurgeryMembers of the Haldon House Surgery patient participation group present Dr Kay with a new blood pressure monitor. Picture: Haldon House Surgery

Staff, colleagues and patients wished Dr Simon Kay a happy and healthy retirement after he left Haldon House Surgery following more than 20 years as GP.

The surgery has announced that Dr Jonathan Hall will be working five sessions a week and Dr Alex Gillies will be at Haldon House for two sessions a week.

One of Dr Kay's last acts was to receive a new 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitor, on behalf of the surgery.

The machine, which was funded by a charity Christmas raffle draw, was presented to Dr Kay by David Bassett, chairman of the patient participation group (PPG) which organised the fundraiser.

A spokesman for Haldon House Surgery said: "A huge thank you to everyone who bought tickets, and to our PPG members who fundraised for new equipment for patients use as well as other facilities to improve the practice.

"We are very lucky to have such a fantastic patient group."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

Volunteers needed as bid to re-home Syrian refugee family in Budleigh area progresses

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

Deadline extended on Exmouth tree planting scheme

Tree planting. Picture: Getty Images

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

‘Make the right decision’ – councillor speaks as latest plan for Exmouth Fire Station is revealed

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

Volunteers needed as bid to re-home Syrian refugee family in Budleigh area progresses

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

Deadline extended on Exmouth tree planting scheme

Tree planting. Picture: Getty Images

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

‘Make the right decision’ – councillor speaks as latest plan for Exmouth Fire Station is revealed

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

‘Mindless’ vandals target Exmouth’s dino trail again

A damaged dinosaur in The Strand, Exmouth. Picture: Jake Hull

Exmouth Spartans take goal-scoring this season past the half century mark

Exmouth Spartans away at Upottery. Ref exsp 02 20TI 6740. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town in Tuesday night cup action at Shpeton Mallet

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Cockles lose at Maidenhead despite being the better side throughout the first half

Action from the Exmouth defeat at Maidenhead. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon captains drive out of sight as history and tradition triumph over the weather

East Devon club captain Malcolm Pressey �Drive�s-In� 2020. Picture: BILL PEAKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists