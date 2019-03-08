Advanced search

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

PUBLISHED: 13:33 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 14 October 2019

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Exmouth has received golden recognition for the quality of its flower beds and horticultural excellence.

One of Exmouth in Bloom's flower boats in Exmouth. Picture: Marion DrewOne of Exmouth in Bloom's flower boats in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

The town has been given a gold award in this year's South West in Bloom competition.

Exmouth in Bloom volunteers, town mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council attended the finals ceremony in Newquay to collect the award.

The town was competing in the champion of champions class, having won the Bridget Cup in 2018, pitting it against the other high achieving communities in the South West.

The gold award was presented to the team by Lord Julian Fellows who is credited with the creation of hit television series Downton Abbey.

Exmouth in Bloom vice chairman Marion Drew said: "We are proud to announce that Exmouth in Bloom were awarded gold for all our hard work in the Champion of Champions category.

Chairman Gerry Bassett said the award is recognition of the time and effort their volunteers put in.

She added: "It means a lot to our volunteers.

"It's not just the planting - it's the fundraising and everything else that goes into our work.

"It's good to get a reward for that."

Town mayor Steve Gazzard congratulated the team for the award.

He said: "I am really pleased for the Exmouth in Bloom and the whole team because everyone involved puts a tremendous amount of effort into making Exmouth look beautiful."

South West in Bloom judges Richard Budge and Jim Collins visited Exmouth in July to make their assessments of the town's flower beds.

The judges were greeted in Exmouth by the mayor and town crier Roger Bourgein launched the day with the ringing of his bell.

Exmouth in Bloom volunteers showed Mr Budge and Mr Collins around the town's flower beds including Manor Gardens, The Maer, Marpool Primary School and the Hamilton Road allotments.

Along the way the judges met representatives from Clean Streets, Clean Beach Exmouth and The Exmouth Tree Project.

The Exmouth in Bloom team worked tirelessly to make sure the town was looking its best ahead of the visit and volunteers were 'hopefully confident' of securing the gold award.

The assessment criteria was split into three sections - horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility.

