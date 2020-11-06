Advanced search

Exmouth go top of youth league with 7-0 rout

PUBLISHED: 03:57 06 November 2020

tim herbert

Flyiing - Exmouth under-18s

Flyiing - Exmouth under-18s

Archant

Exmouth go top of youth league with 7-0 rout

Exmouth Town Under-18s marched to the top of the Devon County Youth league with another emphatic victory at Southern Road, defeating Honiton Town 7-0.

A Jack Draper free-kick opened the scoring on 12 minutes and skipper Brad Worthington made it 2-0 when he latched on to a delightful Tom Garland free-kick to head the ball home. A cool finish from striker George Phillips on 22 minutes made it 3-0.

Phillips then turned provider with a low cross to Draper to tap home from close range and a mazy run and cross from the right wing by Alfie Gillard was rewarded when Phillips scored his second early in the second period.

Paddy McGuinness scored with an audacious lob for the next goal and Worthington completed the rout in the closing moments from the penalty spot.

For the senior sides, Exmouth Town Reserves went down to a 2-0 defeat at Braunton in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League

