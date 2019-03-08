Advanced search

Dartmoor trip of self discovery for girl guides

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 July 2019

Girl guides enjoying their healthy menu. Picture: Julia Gash

Girl guides enjoying their healthy menu. Picture: Julia Gash

Archant

Girl guides from Exmouth spent a weekend away at Dartmoor learning about self-awareness and confidence.

The 4th Withycombe Raleigh Girl Guide Unite went to a cottage owned by Girlguiding where they did yoga, tai chi and Zumba as well as stargazing on the Dartmoor hills.

The programme also included a vegetarian, gluten and dairy-free menu with girls choosing their own menu and embracing foods from around the world.

The Co-op, in the Magnolia Centre, provided some healthy eating options including bread, oats, flour and cookies.

The guides prepared their own meals, working in teams.

Head chef and girl guide leader Julia Gash said: "The generosity of Co-op has enabled the girls to make high quality, healthy food for themselves and has meant that our budget can be used to buy more fruit and vegetables so that the girls could then make their own smoothies and juices throughout the weekend."

