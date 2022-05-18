'Goth girl' Scarlett plans Dartmoor trek for charity

A 13-year-old ‘goth girl’ from Exmouth is planning to hike 108 miles around Dartmoor to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Scarlett Calitri-Venables will spend a week walking and wild-camping along the entire Dartmoor Way, a circular route running around the edge of the moor.

Her mum Lou Venables will come with her to make sure she is safe.

Scarlett hopes to raise at least £500 through her JustGiving page by completing the challenge.

She told the Journal she is no stranger to long hikes, having enjoyed walking and climbing for years, including a virtual climb during one of the Covid lockdowns in 2020.

She said: “I like the feeling of having done challenges, although it is not always fun doing them when you get very tired, but it feels good at the end.

“When I was nine I climbed Snowdon in Wales, when I was 10 I climbed Scafell Pike - the highest mountain in England – when I was 11 I climbed Ben Nevis using the stairs during lockdown, and when I was 12 I walked a marathon for charity.

“I don’t mind walking and often go on long walks. My longest walk so far is 27.5 miles in one day. I like camping and go wild camping nearly every year.

“Wild camping and hiking are hard because you have to carry everything with you, and you get wet and muddy, and have to find somewhere to sleep, but you see lots of animals and it’s always an adventure, even in the dark.

“On this trip, I will be getting some water from streams and using a water filter and tablets. We are taking some food and will be stopping at some towns to stock up. We may even meet my Grandma and Granddad for food at a haunted pub along the way!

“I am doing this to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee. This Committee supports 15 charities, distributing aid to people in need across the world where there have been disasters such as famines, earthquakes, tsunamis, and the current war in Ukraine.”

Scarlett and Lou plan to start their trek on Friday, May 27, weather permitting.