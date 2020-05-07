Advanced search

Ella takes on 100k challenge for breast cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 May 2020

Ella WIlks aims to cover 100 kilometres. Picture: Donna Wilks

Ella WIlks aims to cover 100 kilometres. Picture: Donna Wilks

Archant

An Exmouth 10-year-old has embarked on a 100 kilometre walking challenge to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Ella WIlks aims to cover 100 kilometres. Picture: Donna WilksElla WIlks aims to cover 100 kilometres. Picture: Donna Wilks

After her mum’s fundraising raffle for the charity was cancelled due to the coronavirus, Ella Wilks took up the challenge which she’s hoping to complete by the end of May.

Her mum Donna, who has secondary breast cancer herself, has dedicated the last 16 years of her life to raising funds for charity.

Donna has taken part in several fundraising challenges including Race for Life as well as numerous 100k runs.

This time its Ella’s turn and the current coronavirus restrictions have not stopped her.

So far, The Beacon Primary School pupil has done 38 kilometres around her garden and on a socially distanced walk with her dad, raising more than £600 so far.

Donna said: “As a family, we are very proud of her.”

To donate, visit Ela’s Justgiving page

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tribute to Exmothian Ron who ‘touched many lives’

Ron Worsley. Picture: Mark Worsley

‘Get Derek home’ – DIY SOS plea to help body shop owner return to Exmouth

Derek Marsh. Picture: Emma Cranmer-Marsh

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

‘Heartbroken’ Exmouth woman speaks after arson attack on her allotment shed

The damage caused by a deliberate fire at allotments in Exmouth in Sunday, May 3. Picture: Dawn Witkiss

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tribute to Exmothian Ron who ‘touched many lives’

Ron Worsley. Picture: Mark Worsley

‘Get Derek home’ – DIY SOS plea to help body shop owner return to Exmouth

Derek Marsh. Picture: Emma Cranmer-Marsh

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

‘Heartbroken’ Exmouth woman speaks after arson attack on her allotment shed

The damage caused by a deliberate fire at allotments in Exmouth in Sunday, May 3. Picture: Dawn Witkiss

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Ella takes on 100k challenge for breast cancer charity

Ella WIlks aims to cover 100 kilometres. Picture: Donna Wilks

EDDC set for £1.5million Government funding boost

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Exmouth CC - a look at early May matches in recent seasons

Exmouth Cricket Club v Exeter Cricket Club in the Premier Division. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth Town, Ottery St Mary, Millwey Rise and Seaton Town make up last four in the East Devon Virtual League KO Cup semi-finals

Football, genric picture.
Drive 24