Ella takes on 100k challenge for breast cancer charity

An Exmouth 10-year-old has embarked on a 100 kilometre walking challenge to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now.

After her mum’s fundraising raffle for the charity was cancelled due to the coronavirus, Ella Wilks took up the challenge which she’s hoping to complete by the end of May.

Her mum Donna, who has secondary breast cancer herself, has dedicated the last 16 years of her life to raising funds for charity.

Donna has taken part in several fundraising challenges including Race for Life as well as numerous 100k runs.

This time its Ella’s turn and the current coronavirus restrictions have not stopped her.

So far, The Beacon Primary School pupil has done 38 kilometres around her garden and on a socially distanced walk with her dad, raising more than £600 so far.

Donna said: “As a family, we are very proud of her.”

To donate, visit Ela’s Justgiving page