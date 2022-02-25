Postie shaving off her HAIR to raise money for the RSPCA

Gill Hodge will shave her head before taking on the London Marathon - Credit: RSPCA

An Exmouth postal worker is taking some very 'bald' steps to raise money for the RSPCA.

Before taking on the London Marathon in October, Gill Hodge is shaving off her long locks to raise money for the animal charity.

Gill, who has lived in Exmouth for eight years, is taking on the challenges aiming to raise £2,000 for the animal welfare charity, a cause very close to her heart.

A postal delivery worker for three years, she formerly spent 15 years working with some of the region's most neglected and cruelly treated animals as an animal behaviour assistant at the RSPCA's Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter and later an animal care assistant at RSPCA West Hatch in Taunton.

"Having grown up in Tiverton before moving to Exmouth, I’ve always been involved with the RSPCA in the region in some way," she said.

"I worked for the charity for over a decade and am extremely passionate about the work they do for animal welfare. I witnessed first hand, far too many times, the results of neglect, injury and abuse inflicted on animals.

"There is a vast amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to rescue, rehabilitate, rehome and release many thousands of animals each year, and I was very proud to play my small part.

"I’m really keen to still help where I can, and although this is quite a challenge to take on, I’m very determined."

Gill is set to take on the gruelling 26.2-mile London Marathon on October 2 and has been training in her local area with daily runs in the countryside and on the beach, usually with her rescue dog Bibi by her side.

She is also preparing to take on a half-marathon in March.

No stranger to a challenge, Gill has previously raised more than £500 for the RSPCA by walking the Two Moors Way in 2011 - a five-day, 102-mile hike across Dartmoor and Exmoor with her pooch at the time, Huey.

Gill will be shaving her head on February 28 in return for donations.

"Shaving my head will be no small undertaking as I’ve always had long hair, and I’ll admit I’m nervous," she added.

"As soon as my locks are lopped off, I’ll be straight out to work on my round, probably wearing a nice warm hat!"

If you’d like to support Gill and find out more about her fundraising challenges, you can donate at https://justgiving.com/fundraising/gill-hodge