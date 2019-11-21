Exmouth in Bloom gardening competition winners announced
PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 November 2019
A competition awards evening has recognised those who have made their gardens look beautiful in 2019.
More than 100 people attended Exmouth in Bloom's awards ceremony, at the rugby club, which marks the finale of its gardening competition, sponsored by Kings Garden and Leisure.
Around 60 entries were received, including two primary schools, over eight classes with certificates of merit presented to all entrants. The overall class winners were selected from those who achieved a gold standard with marks of 85 per cent or higher.
The winners were as follows:
Class 1 - containers/hanging baskets/planters - Peter West
Class 2 - Vegetable plot ¬- Colette Eaton-Harris
Class 3 - Front gardens - Robert Canter
Class 4 - Rear gardens - Elizabeth Waterson
Class 5 - Wildlife gardens - Chris Strong
Class 6 - Business premises - Bicton Inn
Class 7 - Residential care homes - Manor Lodge
Class 8 - Sports club/community effort - Aldborough Court
