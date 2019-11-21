Advanced search

Exmouth in Bloom gardening competition winners announced

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 November 2019

All the Exmouth in Bloom gardening competition prize winners with mayor Steve Gazzard. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom

A competition awards evening has recognised those who have made their gardens look beautiful in 2019.

Overall runner up Manor Lodge. Picture: Exmouth in BloomOverall runner up Manor Lodge. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom

More than 100 people attended Exmouth in Bloom's awards ceremony, at the rugby club, which marks the finale of its gardening competition, sponsored by Kings Garden and Leisure.

Around 60 entries were received, including two primary schools, over eight classes with certificates of merit presented to all entrants. The overall class winners were selected from those who achieved a gold standard with marks of 85 per cent or higher.

The winners were as follows:

Class 1 - containers/hanging baskets/planters - Peter West

Winner of class 1: containers and hanging baskets - Peter WestWinner of class 1: containers and hanging baskets - Peter West

Class 2 - Vegetable plot ¬- Colette Eaton-Harris

Winner of class 2: vegetable plot - Collette Eaton-Harris. Picture: Exmouth in BloomWinner of class 2: vegetable plot - Collette Eaton-Harris. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom

Class 3 - Front gardens - Robert Canter

Winner of class 3: front gardens - Robert Cantor. Picture: Exmouth in BloomWinner of class 3: front gardens - Robert Cantor. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom

Class 4 - Rear gardens - Elizabeth Waterson

Winner of class 4: rear gardens - Elizabeth Waterson. Picture: Exmouth in BloomWinner of class 4: rear gardens - Elizabeth Waterson. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom

Class 5 - Wildlife gardens - Chris Strong

Winner in Class 5: gardening for wildlife - Chris Strong. Picture: Exmouth in BloomWinner in Class 5: gardening for wildlife - Chris Strong. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom

Class 6 - Business premises - Bicton Inn

Winner of best business premises - Bicton Inn. Picture: Exmouth in BloomWinner of best business premises - Bicton Inn. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom

Class 7 - Residential care homes - Manor Lodge

Winner of class 7: residential care homes - Manor LodgeWinner of class 7: residential care homes - Manor Lodge

Class 8 - Sports club/community effort - Aldborough Court

Winner of sports club/community effort category - Aldborough Court. Picture: Exmouth in BloomWinner of sports club/community effort category - Aldborough Court. Picture: Exmouth in Bloom

