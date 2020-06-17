There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan Archant

It’s most men’s dream to build their very own bar in the back garden but for one Exmouth man, that dream has become a reality.

Builder Peter Sheridan, who owns S&B Construction Devon Ltd, built a fully functioning timber eco pub when he heard the Prime Minister say bars and restaurants may be closed until the end of 2020.

Working seven days a week for more than 40 days, Mr Sheridan completed his bespoke bar - dubbed the Lock Inn - complete with a play area for his children.

The Government has since announced it wants to have some bars and restaurants open from July, but Mr Sheridan is delighted with the result of his labour.

He said: “Everyone had to stay at home during lockdown, so I thought about lockdown projects.

“At the same time, we’ve got an 18-month-old son so I thought I would build a shed and the idea just snowballed.

“There’s so much misery in the world, we thought we would do something positive.

“I am just over the moon – it’s one of those things where the end result turns out to be so much better than I could have imagined.”

The 36-year-old and staff at his Exmouth-based company had to be furloughed when the coronavirus lockdown started.

He and his family have only recently moved into a newly-built home in Exton Lane and Peter wanted to do something productive with his time during lockdown.

Using second-hand materials and supplies from Bradfords, he spent every day working on the bar building, which stands at nearly nine metres tall by 3.5 metres wide.

The project was boosted after he entered it into a competition run by Exmouth Power Tools to reward lockdown projects like Peter’s.

The bar takes up two thirds of the structure and there is also an open fire.

The other third features a secret tunnel which goes through to a play area created for his son.

Mr Sheridan added: “It was a team effort with my fiancée Lydia, eldest son Jake and two-year-old Bay.

“We added a play area including a climbing wall and ball pit which he can access from under the bar to make it more fun.”