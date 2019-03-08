Make your jewellery ‘sparkle’ while raising funds for Brain Tumour Support

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 September 2019

Staff at Desire which is supporting Brain Tumour Support. Picture: Jeanette Hackwell

A series of events to raise funds for an organisation which offers help and guidance to brain tumour patients will be taking place this weekend.

Staff at Tempus which is raising awareness of Brain Tumour Siupport. Picture: Jeanette HackwellStaff at Tempus which is raising awareness of Brain Tumour Siupport. Picture: Jeanette Hackwell

Three Exmouth jewellers have agreed to offer free services on Friday (September 20) in exchange for a donation to Brain Tumour Support.

Andrew Humphries, in The Strand, is donating a percentage of their takings on Friday.

Desire, in Magnolia Walk is offering to clean up customers' watches and Tempus, in the Magnolia Centre, will do the same for rings.

On Sunday (September 22), an afternoon tea is being held at All Saints Church, in Exeter Road, from 3pm.

Jeanette Hackwell, Exmouth's volunteer fundraiser said: "With the ever increasing number of people being diagnosed with a brain tumour the demand on Brain Tumour Support is ever increasing."

Anyone who would like more information, or wants to host an event should contact Jeanette on 07966 567288.

