News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Men’s Shed project boosted by Freemasons’ donation

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 3:09 PM May 9, 2022
Exmouth freemasons present a cheqye for £300 to Men's Shed

Exmouth freemasons present a cheqye for £300 to Men's Shed - Credit: Sun Lodge Exmouth

A community group which gives men an opportunity to work on projects together has been boosted by a donation by Exmouth freemasons. 

The Sun Lodge has donated £300 to Exmouth Men’s Shed towards a CNC machine which uses computer software to complete 3D cutting tasks. 

The Men’s Shed was launched nine years ago by Open Door Exmouth and helps men to find new friends, develop new skills and enjoy friendly banter. The new piece of equipment will help to extend their skills through training and support. 

Freemasons Dave Greenaway and David Bassett visited the Men’s Shed to make the presentation and were given a tour by Peter Chalkley, Open Door Exmouth Trustee and project leader. 

David Bassett said: “We were both very impressed with the facility, the camaraderie and enjoyment of all the men we talked to.  

“Men’s Shed is making a valuable contribution to the wellbeing of all those using the facility.” 

Wellbeing
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

The Landkey armed robbery group were jailed for a total of 14 years at Exeter Crown Court. Picture:

Exmouth man jailed over road-rage clawhammer attack

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The technicolour dreamcoat takes centre stage in the youth musical

'Joseph' production a technicolour triumph for Centre Stage

Philippa Davies

person
Dr Jennie Button (clinical director), Abigail Dawson (wellbeing coach) and Sean Corbett (strategic manager)

New mental health service 'an amazing resource for patients'

Philippa Davies

person
Scales-of-Justice-1

Budleigh Tesco worker loses scratchcard race discrimination case

Court Reporter

person