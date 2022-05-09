A community group which gives men an opportunity to work on projects together has been boosted by a donation by Exmouth freemasons.

The Sun Lodge has donated £300 to Exmouth Men’s Shed towards a CNC machine which uses computer software to complete 3D cutting tasks.

The Men’s Shed was launched nine years ago by Open Door Exmouth and helps men to find new friends, develop new skills and enjoy friendly banter. The new piece of equipment will help to extend their skills through training and support.

Freemasons Dave Greenaway and David Bassett visited the Men’s Shed to make the presentation and were given a tour by Peter Chalkley, Open Door Exmouth Trustee and project leader.

David Bassett said: “We were both very impressed with the facility, the camaraderie and enjoyment of all the men we talked to.

“Men’s Shed is making a valuable contribution to the wellbeing of all those using the facility.”