Freemasons £1,500 donation helps beach wheelchair launch

Members of Exmouth’s freemason lodges attended the launch event for the Beach Wheelchair Project which makes it easier for people with physical disabilities to access the beach.

In early 2020 the freemasons of Exmouth donated £1,500 to the town council project – around two years later the project was launched with representatives of the Sun Lodge, Rolle Lodge, Per Mare Per Terram Lodge, The Sun Chapter, Amity Lodge of MMM and Bishop Surtees Chapter Rose Croix all present.

The Beach Wheelchair project is run from a new eco-friendly unit on Exmouth’s seafront with access across the road onto the beach.

There are seven beach wheelchairs, two with floats for use in the sea, two for users to swim from and keep alongside, two for beach use and a child’s chair designed as a ‘bat mobile’.

The use of the wheelchairs is free of charge with the option to make a donation. There is a hoist available to transfer the disabled users from their own wheelchairs to the beach wheelchair.

David M Bassett, charity steward, from Exmouth’s Sun Lodge said: “A fantastic facility for the Exmouth community and visitors alike, which the Freemasons of Exmouth are proud to have been involved with.’’

Photo – group photograph with the Mayor of Exmouth Cllr Steve Gazzard sitting in one of the floating beach wheelchairs with the hoist behind and Cllr Jeff Trail, Chairman of Devon County Council on the left of the chair.