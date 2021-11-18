For many of us the period before Christmas is when we look forward to sharing good quality time, fun, and presents with family and friends.

Even more importantly for those of us of Christian faith, it is when we organise and enjoy our church activities and carol services celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. It should be a special time of the year.

Christmas is also, however, a time when many of us can feel under added pressure and stress. There are presents and provisions to buy, cards to write, events to organise, people to visit, and visitors to invite. This pressure can be all the more acute for individuals and families suffering financial hardship and difficult circumstances.

As we enter this winter it will be a testing time for many. Changes to universal credit, the end of the furlough scheme, and increases in energy prices have all come along this autumn. People need to pay their bills and put food on the table before they can buy Christmas presents for their family and friends.

This Christmas Exmouth Food Bank is once again here to help. We are planning to create special Christmas parcels for our clients. Currently we would be grateful for the following items; packets of trifle mix, large family size Christmas puddings, Christmas cake slices, Yule logs, tinned ham, boxes of stuffing, small boxes of chocolates, biscuits for cheese, and snacks for sharing.

If your organisation is planning a large Christmas collection for Exmouth Food Bank please contact us first by e-mailing info@exmouthfoodbank.org.uk . A member of the team will then get back to you to discuss details.

Please note that all Christmas donations need to be with us by Friday 10th December if they are to be included in the festive parcels.

It is also important that during the Christmas period we continue to receive the donations we need for our regular food parcels. You can visit our website and Facebook page to keep up to date with the items we are short of both for our regular parcels and our special Christmas parcels.

Please also note that, independently of Exmouth Food Bank, the Salvation Army is again running the “Be a Star” Christmas Present Appeal. You can donate these presents for children between the ages of 0 to 16 years by bringing them down to the Salvation Army building In Sheppards Row, Exmouth, on Tuesdays and Fridays up to 10th December between 10.30am and 3pm. Please phone the Salvation Army on 01395 273152 to arrange drop offs at other times.

It will be all the more important this year for us to remember that the challenges faced by those in need this winter will continue beyond the Christmas celebrations. The early weeks of 2022 will be difficult for many, and all the harder to bear as the festivities of Christmas and New Year end and the bills start coming in.

Regular donations throughout the winter are therefore preferable to just one large donation at Christmas, as January and February are months when many vulnerable people will go hungry without help and support. Exmouth Food Bank will provide emergency food throughout the winter and beyond. We will also help clients access support from agencies such as Citizens Advice, East Devon District Council, and Open Door.

A big thank-you to all our supporters, donors, and volunteers at Exmouth Food Bank for all your outstanding contributions and donations during 2021, and your continuing help as Christmas approaches. We could not run Exmouth Food Bank without you.

