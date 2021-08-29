Exmouth Food Bank announces new September opening times

Published: 9:30 AM August 29, 2021

Exmouth Food Bank has announced new September opening times.

The vital community facility has managed to stay open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the amazing support of the local community and its team of volunteers.

A spokesman said this week: "Our walk-in sessions have been suspended in line with government guidelines but we have continued to offer our service by delivering food parcels to our clients.

"We are now pleased to announce that from Tuesday, September 7, we will be welcoming clients back into the newly renovated Salvation Army Hall in Sheppards Row, Exmouth, where the Food Bank is housed."

The food bank team stressed a few important points:

They will be open to clients on Tuesday and Friday afternoons from 1:30pm until 3pm. Please note that this is a change to their pre-lockdown days of Mondays and Fridays.

They will continue to welcome referrals from agencies and professionals by telephone or by email.

Clients can refer themselves to Exmouth Food Bank in the first instance, but in most cases they will require a referral from a supporting agency or professional if ongoing food help is required.

They will ask clients to come into the hall to collect their food parcels unless the referrer has requested a home delivery.

Exmouth Food Bank's contact details are as follows: Help Line 07749 322291 , Information Line 07787 758511 and email help@exmouthfoodbank.org.uk