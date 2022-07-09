Exmouth flowerbed shows solidarity with Ukraine
- Credit: EDDC.
A special flowerbed display which shows solidarity with the people of Ukraine is now on display in Exmouth.
Visitors and residents are able to scan the QR code on signage by the display in Manor Gardens.
This takes them to a page where they are able to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
The East Devon District Council (EDDC) project was led by StreetScene operations manager Tom Wood, with support from councillors, and was planted-up by Adam James, Pete Hooker, Simon Clarke and Russell Giblett.
The bedding is composed of a variety of annuals, which combine to form the Ukrainian flag.
They will continue to flower throughout summer, including the sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine
Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC’s portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: "I would like to congratulate our StreetScene staff on their wonderful concept of a ‘Ukraine support’ flowerbed.
"It was totally the staff's idea and I, as portfolio holder, was totally supportive."
EDDC provides a variety of Ukraine support on the EDDC website.