Flood gates closed as Exmouth braces itself for Storm Eunice

One of Exmouth's flood barriers being closed as Storm Eunice approaches - Credit: EDDC

Exmouth’s new tidal defence scheme is being brought into partial operation as Storm Eunice threatens to send huge waves crashing over the seafront.

East Devon District Council is closing all the Morton Crescent flood gates, along with Mamhead Slipway and the gate by the clock tower.

The improved road drainage should mean the other road gates will not need to be closed, but the council is urging everyone to keep away from the seafront during the storm.

The £13 million tidal defence scheme is designed to reduce the risk of tidal flooding to more than 1,400 residential and 400 commercial properties.

It includes 27 new flood gates, which are usually kept open, but can be closed in minutes when flooding is imminent, creating a barrier to protect the town.