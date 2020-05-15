Exmouth-based firm helping to provide PPE during coronavirus crisis.

An Exmouth 3D printing firm is boosting a Devon-based group’s bid to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus crisis.

Exclusiv3D is one of several companies and individuals which have teamed up with non-profit organisation PPE4Exeter.

The Exmouth firm has reallocated skills and resources which are usually focused on producing automotive and technical components.

Business owner Frazer Anderson said: “What started as a small group of volunteers, making face-shields for GPs’ surgeries and local health and care teams in Devon and Somerset, has blossomed into a collaboration between individuals, local businesses, and organisations.

“We have already managed to supply more than 2,500 face-masks to frontline staff in the Exeter region since banding together five weeks ago.”

PPE4Exeter needs to raise funds to source materials and equipment to provide vital PPE to frontline services within the community.

To donate, visit www.ppe4exeter.co.uk