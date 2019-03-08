Advanced search

Exmouth fireworks to raise funds for volunteer lifesavers at sea

PUBLISHED: 18:30 18 October 2019

Exmouth fireworks. Picture: John Thorogood

Exmouth fireworks. Picture: John Thorogood

JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

Exmouth RNLI has teamed up with the town's rugby club to organise this year's fireworks display.

The fireworks, formerly organised by Exmouth Round Table, will illuminate the night sky above Exmouth on Tuesday, November 5.

Volunteers crew members from Exmouth RNLI will be circulating on the night with a bucket collection.

Louise Hockings-Thompson, of the organisations events committee, said: "Exmouth RNLI are very excited to take over the running of the fireworks at Exmouth Rugby Club on November 5.

"It is such a great community event for Exmouth and all monies raised will go to Exmouth RNLI for volunteer crew members training and equipment."

Gates will open at the rugby club at 6.30pm with the display taking place between 7.30pm and 8pm.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children.

Early bird discounted tickets are available until Sunday, November 3, by going to the event ticket website

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

‘Thriving’ town centre café available to lease

Wine of Araby goes on the market. Picture: Stonesmith

Drugs raid in Exmouth prompts police investigation

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

‘Thriving’ town centre café available to lease

Wine of Araby goes on the market. Picture: Stonesmith

Drugs raid in Exmouth prompts police investigation

Crowds celebrate the return of Exmouth Carnival

Exmouth Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth in Bloom joy as town gets regional gold award

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Robot lawnmower vandals will be prosecuted, warns district council

One of the district counci;'s robot lawnmower was damaged by vandals. Picture: Terry Ife/contributed

Exmouth Town in action at Keynsham - all the Town team games for Saturday

Exmouth Town versus Street. Picture ARCHANT

Withycombe looking for fifth straight success on visit to Exeter Saracens

Action from the Withycombe Devon One win over Old Technicians. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Exmouth fireworks to raise funds for volunteer lifesavers at sea

Exmouth fireworks. Picture: John Thorogood

Plan for 10 apartments in Exmouth recommended for approval

The site in Cranford Avenue where 10 new apartments could be built. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists