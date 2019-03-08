Exmouth fireworks to raise funds for volunteer lifesavers at sea

Exmouth fireworks. Picture: John Thorogood JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

Exmouth RNLI has teamed up with the town's rugby club to organise this year's fireworks display.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fireworks, formerly organised by Exmouth Round Table, will illuminate the night sky above Exmouth on Tuesday, November 5.

Volunteers crew members from Exmouth RNLI will be circulating on the night with a bucket collection.

Louise Hockings-Thompson, of the organisations events committee, said: "Exmouth RNLI are very excited to take over the running of the fireworks at Exmouth Rugby Club on November 5.

"It is such a great community event for Exmouth and all monies raised will go to Exmouth RNLI for volunteer crew members training and equipment."

Gates will open at the rugby club at 6.30pm with the display taking place between 7.30pm and 8pm.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children.

Early bird discounted tickets are available until Sunday, November 3, by going to the event ticket website