Exmouth RNLI fireworks display cancelled due to coronavirus

An annual fireworks display which illuminates the sky above Exmouth has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Exmouth RNLI events team has taken the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the display which was due to take place at Exmouth Rugby Club on Thursday, November 5.

Last year’s display was the first to be organised by the Exmouth lifesaving charity and raised more than £12,000 for the popular cause.

Announcing the cancellation, Louise Hockings-Thompson, chairman of the Exmouth RNLI Events Team, said: “We have to put the safety of the public, our supporters and volunteers to the fore and, whilst it is very sad news that we won’t be hosting the RNLI firework display this year, we are even more determined to return with a bigger and better experience in 2021.”

With the Covid-19 pandemic having a ‘huge’ impact on RNLI’s ability to fundraise, the charity is calling on the public to provide additional support ‘now more than ever’.

