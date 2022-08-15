Exmouth firefighters save cow from ditch

A specialist rescue team from Exmouth have saved a cow from a ditch in Somerset today (Monday, August 15).

At around 2pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a cow stuck in a mud-filled ditch in Godney near Wells.

An animal rescue tactical advisor attended and requested the attendance of a fire engine from Glastonbury and the Specialist Rescue Team from Exmouth.

Fire crews started to dig away a peat bank to create an exit for the animal. After the arrival of the farmer, fire crews rescued the cow from the water and peat-filled ditch using rescue lines and tools to dig away the bank.

The cow was returned unharmed to the farmer.