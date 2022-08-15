News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Exmouth firefighters save cow from ditch

person

Adam Manning

Published: 5:01 PM August 15, 2022
EXE-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BAS

- Credit: Archant

A specialist rescue team from Exmouth have saved a cow from a ditch in Somerset today (Monday, August 15).

At around 2pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a cow stuck in a mud-filled ditch in Godney near Wells. 

An animal rescue tactical advisor attended and requested the attendance of a fire engine from Glastonbury and the Specialist Rescue Team from Exmouth.

Fire crews started to dig away a peat bank to create an exit for the animal.  After the arrival of the farmer, fire crews rescued the cow from the water and peat-filled ditch using rescue lines and tools to dig away the bank. 

The cow was returned unharmed to the farmer.

East Devon News
Exmouth News
Wells News

Don't Miss

Exmouth Beach. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020148.

'Step aside, Salcombe' - travel article names Exmouth as Devon's...

Philippa Davies

person
exmouth

Exmouth toilets could become an 'eco hub'

Adam Manning

person
EXMOUTH CHEF

Chef from Exmouth retains Michelin two star status

Adam Manning

person
South West Water headquarters. Ref mhh 0001-27-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

South West warning for drought issued

Adam Manning

person