Video

There With You: Exmouth firefighters ‘make fools’ of themselves to lift coronavirus gloom

Firefighters from Exmouth created a video to help lift the coronavirus gloom. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station Archant

Exmouth firefighters have created a video aimed at raising the community’s spirits as it comes to terms with the impact of coronavirus.

The video shows firefighters responding to a call-out wearing a variety of different personal protection equipment (PPE) while dancing their way to the fire engine.

Nurses and doctors in hospitals have been wearing PPE in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Exmouth lifesavers ‘made fools of themselves’ to entertain those ‘at home feeling glum’.

On Monday (March 23), Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country they must stay at home except in limited circumstances.

These include to go to work where it cannot be done from home, for medical reasons, for one form of exercise per day and to shop for food essentials.