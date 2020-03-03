Exmouth firefighters' running challenge for Prostate Cancer UK

Firefighters from Exmouth are running along the seafront and into town every day in March for Prostate Cancer UK.

Exmouth firefighters will be running more than 60 miles in March to raise awareness of the aggressive disease which has affected one of their fellow lifesavers.

After hearing widely respected Devon firefighter Graham Rooms was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, Exmouth firefighter Jurgen Philpe Jameson came up with the idea of taking on a running challenge.

Every day through March, Exmouth crew members will be running from the Orcombe Point end of the seafront along Queen's Drive and The Esplanade before heading into the town centre, with some wearing full breathing apparatus.

They will be collecting donations for Prostate Cancer UK and have so far generated more than £200.

Exmouth watch manager Chris Gibbs told the Journal they were 'devastated' when they heard Mr Rooms was diagnosed with the aggressive disease.

He said: "We were all devastated when we heard because he is so well liked, and it wasn't until then that we realised how serious prostate cancer is."