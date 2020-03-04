Get your car cleaned by a firefighter and raise funds for Fire Fighters Charity

Exmouth fire fighters annual car wash event. Ref exe 12 18TI 9534. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Firefighters from Exmouth will be washing cars this weekend in a bid to support serving and retired fire service staff.

Exmouth Fire Station will be hosting a car wash on Saturday (March 7) at its Liverton Business Park base to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

For the last 75 years, the charity has provided life enhancing health and wellbeing support for past and present crew members as well as their families.

Dr Jill Tolfrey, chief executive of the Fire Fighters Charity, said the car washing events provide a 'vital' source of income for the charity.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Lee Howell said: "Your valued donations will go towards helping thousands of men, women and children from the fire and rescue community during their times of need."

The Exmouth car wash will take place from 10am until 4pm.