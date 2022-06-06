Exmouth fire station charity car-wash this Saturday

The Firefighters at Exmouth Fire Station will be on hand this weekend, to clean cars.

On Saturday, June 11, firefighters from Exmouth Fire Station will be cleaning cars, the money raised going towards The Fire Fighters Charity who provides support and rehabilitation to the fire and rescue community.

The Fire Fighters Charity has been supporting the fire services community for 75 years. The Charity started by supporting bereaved families of firefighters killed during the Blitz and has now evolved into a modern-day service that provides life-enhancing health and wellbeing support to the whole fire community.

The Fire Fighters Charity helps every one of the UK’s serving and retired members of fire and rescue staff – and their families. .

Firmly established on the fire and rescue service calendar, the National Car Wash is the Charity's largest national fundraising event of the year.

Chris Gibbs, the Watch Manager of Red Watch, Exmouth said: “Monies raised through national fundraising initiatives provide a real boost to The Fire Fighters Charity.

"We would urge local people to come along and support the day. Your valued donations will go towards helping thousands of men, women and children from the fire and rescue community during their times of need.”

Chief Executive of The Fire Fighters Charity, Dr Jill Tolfrey, said: “The National Car Wash provides a vital source of income for the Charity, as well as being a fun and popular event. It costs £8.5million a year to keep The Fire Fighters Charity running – and with no regular government funding, we rely completely on your donations and goodwill.

"You can show your support to our firefighting heroes by visiting your local fire station – and afterwards drive away safely, in a clean car."