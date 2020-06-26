Person taken to hospital following Hartley Road fire

Fire engine. Archant

One person is in hospital after a fire broke out at a property in Hartley Road, Exmouth.

Police, paramedics and the fire service were called to an address on the street around 9.40am this morning (June 26).

Fire crews from Exmouth and Middlemoor were sent and they found a flat fully involved in fire on arrival.

The crew got to work to extinguish the fire with the use of two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one safety jet, one positive pressure ventilation fan and small tools.

The air ambulance landed in the town as part of the incident and the extent of the person’s injuries is not yet known.

The road was closed whilst residents were evacuated from the property, but has since reopened.