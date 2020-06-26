Advanced search

Person taken to hospital following Hartley Road fire

PUBLISHED: 14:40 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 26 June 2020

Fire engine.

Fire engine.

Archant

One person is in hospital after a fire broke out at a property in Hartley Road, Exmouth.

Police, paramedics and the fire service were called to an address on the street around 9.40am this morning (June 26).

Fire crews from Exmouth and Middlemoor were sent and they found a flat fully involved in fire on arrival.

The crew got to work to extinguish the fire with the use of two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one safety jet, one positive pressure ventilation fan and small tools.

The air ambulance landed in the town as part of the incident and the extent of the person’s injuries is not yet known.

The road was closed whilst residents were evacuated from the property, but has since reopened.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Plans for 300 homes opposed by town council

Exmouth Town Council has recommended refusal for the development at Goodmores Farm site. Picutre: Google

Police intervene following fights and anti-social behaviour on Exmouth beach

A dispersal notice has been put in place on Exmouth seafront following reports of a large-scale altercation. Picture: Archant

Exmouth indecent exposure: police release picture of man they want to talk to.

The male police want to talk to

Man taken to hospital after suspected racially aggravated assault at Exmouth station

A man was taken to hospital following an attack at Exmouth railway station. Picture: Archant/Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Plans for 300 homes opposed by town council

Exmouth Town Council has recommended refusal for the development at Goodmores Farm site. Picutre: Google

Police intervene following fights and anti-social behaviour on Exmouth beach

A dispersal notice has been put in place on Exmouth seafront following reports of a large-scale altercation. Picture: Archant

Exmouth indecent exposure: police release picture of man they want to talk to.

The male police want to talk to

Man taken to hospital after suspected racially aggravated assault at Exmouth station

A man was taken to hospital following an attack at Exmouth railway station. Picture: Archant/Google Maps

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Person taken to hospital following Hartley Road fire

Fire engine.

Police attend second night of fighting on Exmouth beach

A dispersal notice has been put in place on Exmouth seafront following reports of a large-scale altercation. Picture: Archant

Quiz time. How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Cricket clubs being supported by emergency funding

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Residents urged to ‘do the right thing’ after extensive beach litter

Litter left on Exmouth seafront. Picture: East Devon District Council