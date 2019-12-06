Video - Exmouth animal rescue crew saves horse stuck in Dartmoor bog
PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 December 2019
Archant
Animal rescue specialists from Exmouth came to the aid of a horse which became stuck in a bog on Dartmoor.
The animal rescue team, from Exmouth Fire Station, was called out to the Whiddon Down area of Dartmoor National Park on Tuesday, December 3, after a horse became stuck and was unable to free itself.
The 25-year-old horse was found sunk halfway up its body.
Exmouth fire and rescue crews were joined by the horse's owners and a vet who all worked together to rescue the animal.
Experienced rural crews from Okehampton and Chagford also attended.
Team leader Nigel Snowshall said: "The horse was very lucky that it was discovered almost immediately after becoming stuck in the bog.
"It was a very cold night and the horse probably wouldn't have made it to morning. "The rescue was a great team effort between fire crews, vet, owners and Exmouth's rescue team."
