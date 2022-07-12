Fire crews from Honiton and Exmouth help in Exeter Fire

Crews from honiton and Exmouth help put out fire at Marsh Barton. - Credit: Archant

Fire crews from Honiton and Exmouth has helped put out a fire at an industrial unit at Marsh Barton, Exeter, this morning, (Tuesday, July 12).

First on scene, to the fire at Marsh Barton Industrial Estate were two fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform from Danes castle and fire appliance from Middlemoor.

Appliances from Exmouth, and two officers from incident Command Unit based at Honiton were then called to the scene.

One commercial property was alight and fire had broken through the roof. Four Breathing apparatus and two Hose reel jets are in use attacking the fire.

At around 6am, the fire was out with crews dampening down hotspots, and at 7:15am, crew confirmed a single storey industrial unit was confirmed to be 30 per cent damaged by fire and 70 per cent damaged by heat and smoke.

In total, crews used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, safety jet and one thermal imaging camera.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman said the fire was deemed to have been accidental.



