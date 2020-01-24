Advanced search

'Imaginative and customer-focused' stallholders wanted for Exmouth Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 January 2020

Applications are now open for stallholders to take part in this year's Exmouth Festival.

The town council, which organises the free music spectacular at the Imperial Recreation Ground, is looking for 'imaginative and customer-focused' food sellers to be part of the event.

A town council spokesman said: "Along with our fantastic music and events programme, we want to keep our audience well-fed and happy with a wide variety of delicious food offerings, along with some festival-friendly activities and shopping.

"We also need other interesting activity and festival stalls to appeal to our family-orientated crowd and add an eclectic vibe to the whole event."

Exmouth Festival has attracted crowds of more than 40,000 over the four days since it moved from Manor Gardens.

Last year's festival was headlined by T'Pau and the event has attracted acts like Toyah and Bad Manners in the past.

The deadline for entries is Friday, February 21.

Stallholder application forms are available to download from the Exmouth Festival website.

